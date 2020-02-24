FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty Lundi Gras showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your out-the-door forecast this Lundi Gras morning includes a few areas of spotty to isolated showers on First Alert Doppler radar.
It’s about 10-15 degrees warmer this morning than Sunday, with temps starting off in the mid-to-upper 50°s.
Rain coverage will increase as the day progresses up to 70% with a slight chance for thunderstorms, though no severe weather is expected.
A bit on the breezy side, highs will top out in the upper 60°s and lower 70°s.
Overnight, expected lingering scattered showers and a low of 52°.
For Fat Tuesday, we could see a spotty shower early but overall we stay dry. Mostly cloudy and seasonally mild, Tuesday’s high tops out at 66°.
