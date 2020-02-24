FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, but dry Mardi Gras ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered rains linked to a cool front that’s rolling across the Bayou State Monday will come to an end overnight as that front moves east. However, clouds will linger through the night and into Fat Tuesday.
Tuesday morning begins under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will persist through most of the day, but the last day of Carnival will stay dry for all of south Louisiana. Temperature cooperate for paraders too, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70°.
A weak wave of clouds and light showers will roll from west to east across the lower Mississippi Valley late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The Storm Team won’t rule out a spotty shower or two before sunrise Wednesday, especially for areas north of Baton Rouge, but anything that does fall certainly won’t last long, nor amount to much.
Ash Wednesday’s sunrise will be partly cloudy with capital area temperatures in the low to mid 40s at daybreak. Wednesday will stay cool with highs in the mid 50s and it gets breezy to windy for much of the day.
Sunshine is back Thursday, but it will be a cold morning start as Baton Rouge flirts with a brief morning freeze. Areas north and east of capital city will see temperatures dip to around 30°. But the sunshine ends the light freeze quickly with afternoon highs Thursday climbing into the low to mid 50s for most of the WAFB region under clear skies.
Some of WAFB‘s more northerly neighborhoods may get another light, brief freeze Friday morning too. Yet even with that cold Friday morning start, Friday and Saturday will be a couple of nice days to close out February, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the 60s. It will be a mild first day of March under partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
The dry-out ends as rain is back in the forecast next week, with the Storm Team’s extended outlook posting scattered rains Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Mar. 2 through 4).
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.