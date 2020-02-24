Firefighter injured while battling third arson in two days, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter suffered a cut to his leg while battling a Cable Street arson, officials said.
The fire department battled the blaze at a vacant house in the 2550 block of Cable Street, hours after battling an arson at a vacant house in the 1340 block of North 31 Street Sunday, Feb. 23.
Both incidents follow a Saturday arson at 11370 Black Oak Drive.
All three homes were destroyed by the fires.
If you know anything about this incident or the person responsible for setting this fire, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
