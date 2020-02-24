EBR school system named in lawsuit over 2016 flood repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Michigan-based Belfor, a company that offers rapid response and repairs for property damage caused by natural and man-made catastrophes, claims the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) owes $1,107,106.87 for school repairs after the 2016 flood.
Attorneys raised the allegations in a lawsuit that states Belfor repaired flood-related damage at Democracy Prep Louisiana Charter School which the school system allegedly agreed to pay for. Since 2016, Belfor has sent three invoices that have not been paid, Belfor’s attorneys claimed in the filing.
“Despite the fact that Democracy Prep and EBRPSS were very pleased with Belfor’s work and commended its heroic efforts to repair the school as quickly and professionally as it did, none of the invoices were paid,” Belfor’s attorneys wrote.
WAFB reached out to the school system for comment. Belfor’s attorneys could not be reached by phone on Monday.
