Corrections officer at Elayn Hunt accused of using excessive force against inmate, lying about it

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A correctional officer with the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been charged with simple battery after the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) says an internal investigation shows the officer used excessive force against an inmate, then lied about it.
DOC officials say Sgt. Julius Aikens of Prairieville filed a report about the incident on Jan. 31 in which he claimed the restrained inmate made a move like he was trying to come out of his restraints and Aikens responded by using force.
The week of Feb. 17, Warden Tim Hooper got a request from the inmate to review security footage of the incident. DOC officials say the video shows the restrained inmate walking in front of Aikens as they exchanged words. Aikens then reportedly brought the inmate to the ground and kneed him. Officials with DOC say the inmate was not combative during the incident.
After the internal investigation began, the St. Gabriel Police Department and the FBI were notified. The St. Gabriel Police Department made the arrest.
DOC officials say Aikens is a probational employee and the department is now in the process of firing him. He was hired at Elayn Hunt on May 28, 2019.
