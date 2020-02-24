Chef John Folse’s White Oak Estate & Gardens hosting annual bridal show March 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chef John Folse’s White Oak Estate & Gardens is hosting its annual bridal show Sunday, March 1. The event will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Brides-to-be and their guests are invited to meet with more than 30 vendors, including photographers, floral designers, boutiques, and many other wedding service providers.
At the event, guests will also be able to enjoy champagne and sample some of Chef Folse’s specialty foods.
At 3:30 p.m., Ashley Renee Bridal will show off the latest bridal fashion trends, including wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses. Brides will also be able to register for dozens of door prizes. Participants must be present to win.
Advance tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online here. The day of the event, tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 each. White Oak Estate & Gardens is located at 17660 George O’Neal Rd.
For more information, contact Jordan Hebert Panepinto at 225-751-1882 or email jordanh@jfolse.com.
