Brother of stabbing victim speaks out about suspect’s criminal history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family member of a man who was stabbed on Feb. 21 is speaking out about the criminal history of the suspect accused of the crime.
Christopher Stills is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder along with a number of other charges.
Stills was charged with attempted murder back in 2014 for shooting a local boxer. Those charges were later dismissed.
The brother of Darion Johnson, one of the men police say was stabbed by Stills, says he doesn’t want Stills released from jail anytime soon.
"I don't think the guy should get out, I don't think he should be up for bail or anything because in both cases they described him to the t. So why would you even let him out when you have two different people telling you the same thing about this person so he's going to be let back out to possibly run or do it to somebody else. It just doesn't make sense to me," Wayne Profit, Johnson’s brother, told WAFB.
Stills remains in jail on a $350,000 bond.
