One killed, one injured in O’Neal Lane shooting
By Kevin Foster | February 23, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 4:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gunfire near an apartment complex in the 3340 block of O’Neal Lane killed one person and left a second person injured Sunday, Feb. 23.

First responders were notified shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

One person went to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other person died at the scene, emergency officials said.

It marked the third shooting to occur across Baton Rouge on Sunday.

Earlier, around 7 a.m., first responders treated a man with a gunshot injury sustained during a suspected armed robbery on North Boulevard.

About 45 minutes after that shooting, two people with gunshot wounds were transported from Alexander Avenue.

