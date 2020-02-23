Spanish Town parade rolls through Baton Rouge for 40th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was the 40th anniversary of one of Baton Rouge’s biggest parades as tens of thousands of people flocked downtown for Spanish Town 2020.
The theme of the parade is ‘Hiney Sight is 2020.’
People dressed in their best flamingo and pink outfits and gathered all across Spanish Town and portions of downtown.
"Really awesome. I love it. It's so unique and so awesome," said Bayley Gober, who attended the parade.
'I haven’t been to Spanish Town in a long time, but I’m glad to be back. It’s so much fun, and I couldn’t imagine more perfect weather for it," said Arielle Sutton, who went to the parade.
About 75 floats were in the parade. The floats are judged, and the ‘worst’ float is actually the winner.
“Oh my gosh, it’s more than I thought it would ever be. It’s a great time. Everybody should come out and enjoy it,” said Saul Shows.
Jamie and Jeff Gover live on the parade route and were having a huge party.
“We have family and friends from out of town. This is my cousin from San Diego, she came in for it. We have friends from Texas, Houston, Arkansas, California, and Georgia,” said the Gober family.
Everyone loves how this particular parade brings people together.
“Just everything! All the families, people just going around, having a good time, just dancing. It’s really nice,” said Lakisha McFadden.
“I just love that it’s such a community event and everybody in Baton Rouge gets together. We just have a great time. Get hit by beads too,” said Sutton.
Turning a little part of Baton Rouge pink for a day.
“Oh my gosh just look. It’s beautiful people having such a good time. Everybody’s so beautiful, everybody’s so beautiful. Everybody’s just having a great time it’s great,” said the Gober’s.
People already can’t wait for next year’s parade.
