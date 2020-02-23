Southern Lady Jags beat Alabama State

Southern Women’s Basketball (13-12, 11-3 SWAC)

Southern Women's Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 22, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 9:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team took the lead in the first quarter and held on for the win over Alabama State on the road Saturday.

The Lady Jags (13-12, 11-3 SWAC) came away with the 61-51 victory over the Hornets (7-17, 4-9 SWAC).

Raven White led Southern with 12 points. She also grabbed four rebounds. Caitlin Davis and Alyric Scott both added nine points. Scott also had six rebounds.

The Lady Jags shot 44% from the field and 60% on three-pointers.

