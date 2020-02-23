Southern Jags run away from Alabama St. in second half

Southern Men’s Basketball (12-15, 9-5 SWAC)

Southern guard Micah Bradford (No. 13) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 22, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team used a big second half to run past Alabama State in Montgomery on Saturday.

The Jags (12-15, 9-5 SWAC) beat the Hornets (8-18, 7-6 SWAC), 56-44.

Micah Bradford led Southern with 12 points, 10 of which he scored in the second half. He had three steals and two assists. Amel Kuljuhovic added 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Ahsante Shivers chipped in nine points and grabbed six boards.

The Jags led by as many as 18 before settling for the 12-point victory.

____________

____________

