Parade proposal makes for unforgettable Mardi Gras fun

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While some might be struggling to remember the Krewe of Neptune parade in downtown Biloxi, it was a night at least two people will surely never forget.
Gerald Everett, an officer of the Krewe of Neptune, decided beads didn’t need to be the only throw at Saturday night’s parade.
Positioned at City Hall, Everett tossed a small black box to his girlfriend Farris Kay as the Krewe of Sirens float she was on made a stop in the area.
It was a proposal. She said yes, they kissed, and the parade carried on.
“It was pretty simple,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, who witnessed the exchange. “He came up to me, asked to borrow the microphone. He looked at her and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said, ‘Yes.’”
“We knew he was going to do it,” said Ward 6 Councilman Kenny Glavan, who was on the officers float as it was ordered to stop at City Hall so Everett could step off and await his future bride. “We waited five minutes, then resumed rolling without him."
The Biloxi Police Department said between 25,000 to 35,000 paradegoers attended the parade.
“I think they better check those numbers, more like 60,000 to 70,000," Galavan said in a comment on the city’s Facebook page.
