9NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Judge Jessie LeBlanc admits to using racial slur, apologizes

Editor’s note: WAFB blacked out the last four digits of the phone number and the three instances where the “n-word” appeared in snapshots of the alleged text messages.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - 23rd Judicial District Court Judge Jessie LeBlanc acknowledges using racial slurs and has apologized to those she has hurt or offended.
LeBlanc made the admission during an exclusive interview with WAFB Investigative Reporter Scottie Hunter Sunday afternoon.
LeBlanc has come under scrutiny in recent months after acknowledging she had an affair with then Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean.
Both are married.
The judge used the “n-word” at least three different times while texting Prejean after their affair ended, during what she called a time of anger.
Portions of the text messages were made public last week by Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.
“I admit that I used that word,” LeBlanc said Sunday. “I profusely apologize for that. I should have never said it. It is uncalled for. I was angry. I was upset but it’s no excuse.”
The NAACP has called on LeBlanc to be removed from the bench, saying her actions show “that there is bias on the bench.”
Watch WAFB’s 9NEWS at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday for more on Scottie Hunter’s exclusive interview with Judge LeBlanc including who knew about the affair and when, as well as how she explained her actions to her husband and children.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.