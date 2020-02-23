Man shot during robbery on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery Sunday, Feb. 23 on North Boulevard.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of North Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene they found a man with a gunshot injury and from there he was transported to a local hospital.
According to officials with BRPD his injuries are non-life threatening.
This story is developing we will update it as new information comes in.
