LSU hosts LHSAA Indoor Track & Field championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) indoor track and field championships were held at LSU on Saturday, Feb. 22.
In the Div. I boys’ 4x400 relay, Chris Hilton brought home the gold for Zachary. The Broncos clocked in at 3:23. The boys’ and girls’ teams claimed the runners-up title.
St. Joseph’s Academy was the Div. I girls’ state champion with a total of 55 points.
The Brusly girls’ team was the runner-up for the Div. II with a total of 39 points.
Episcopal head coach Claney Duplechin added another trophy to the case as his squad finished with a total of 60 points for the Div. II boys’ state crown.
