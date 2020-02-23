LSU hosts LHSAA Indoor Track & Field championships

Louisiana High School Track and Field (Source: Craig Loper/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 22, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) indoor track and field championships were held at LSU on Saturday, Feb. 22.

In the Div. I boys’ 4x400 relay, Chris Hilton brought home the gold for Zachary. The Broncos clocked in at 3:23. The boys’ and girls’ teams claimed the runners-up title.

St. Joseph’s Academy was the Div. I girls’ state champion with a total of 55 points.

The Brusly girls’ team was the runner-up for the Div. II with a total of 39 points.

Episcopal head coach Claney Duplechin added another trophy to the case as his squad finished with a total of 60 points for the Div. II boys’ state crown.

LHSAA Indoor Track & Field Results

