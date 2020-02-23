Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Some public defense attorneys in one Mississippi county are receiving a pay raise, but two are not. Lydia Blackmon and Aisha Sanders told Adams County supervisors that all other defenders in the county received a raise from $2,000 to $2,800 per month. Those were approved by a court order from Circuit Judge Lillie B. Sanders. But, Blackmon and Aisha Sanders are related to Judge Sanders. The other circuit judge, Debra Blackwell, would not sign an order giving the raise to the two women. Blackwell says their work is limited because they can only practice before one judge, not two.