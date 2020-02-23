FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain Returns Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain returns Monday so be ready for widespread showers and a few non-severe t-storms Monday afternoon and early evening. Rain activity during the morning and early afternoon will be isolated-to-scattered in nature.
A weak cold front will push into the local area by mid-to-late afternoon triggering the likely chance for showers and t-storms.
As mentioned, we do not expect severe weather.
Rainfall amounts will likely average around 0.5 of an inch in most places. Therefore, there is no risk of nuisance flooding.
If you have plans to attend any Lundi Gras parades be sure to pack the rain gear. The rain will exit late Monday, leading to a dry Mardi Gras day.
This particular cold front won’t bring a big change in temperature from Monday to Tuesday.
Temperatures will be pretty comfortable on Fat Tuesday. Clouds will hang around for the better part of the day.
Afternoon highs Tuesday will settle in the mid-60s.
A stronger cold front will push through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
A stray shower is possible closer to the state line.
The big change on Ash Wednesday will be the drop in temperature. Temperatures won’t climb much from morning lows in the mid-40s.
By Wednesday afternoon many places will only be in the low 50s.
The cold air will hang around through Friday morning.
A brief light freeze will be possible north and east of Baton Rouge Thursday and Friday mornings. The metro area may not see a freeze, but morning commuters may have to scrape some frost if they leave their vehicle exposed.
Temperatures stay cooler than normal as we end February and start March the following weekend.
The weather will stay dry for just about everyone from Mardi Gras Tuesday all the way through next weekend. Next weekend will be a great opportunity to do some yard work thanks to the prolonged dry weather.
Our next storm system is set to arrive for the middle of the following week.
