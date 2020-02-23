FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry through Sunday; rain returns Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain dry to close out the weekend. That is great news for all the area parades today. The same won’t be said about tomorrow.
Rain will be likely especially during the afternoon and early evening as our next storm system pushes through. Thankfully the storm system will move through quickly enough to keep things dry for Mardi Gras day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be manageable with just about everyone picking up less than 0.5″. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will continue to stay mild through Tuesday.
Early Wednesday morning a strong Arctic cold front will arrive. This will cause a big drop off in temperature beginning Ash Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the abbreviated work/school week. Grab the jackets for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures will warm some by next weekend, but will remain below normal as we move into March.
We’ll enjoy a continued stretch of dry weather beginning Ash Wednesday that continues through next weekend. By the next work/school week some showers and a few t-storms are set to return.
