Couple killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

LOTTIE, La. (WAFB) - Husband and wife, Jason Wilson, 48, and Atrina Wilson, 49, died in a vehicle crash just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, investigators said.
Investigators believe Atrina was behind the wheel when the vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 81 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into why the vehicle left the roadway and whether impairment played a role in the crash remains ongoing.
