Vacant house destroyed by arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes an arsonist is to blame for the destruction of an unoccupied home.
According to officials, the fire happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home located at 11370 Black Oak Drive. The home is located in a neighborhood off of Florida Boulevard and N. Sherwood Forest.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was up in flames and the roof was already burned off.
Investigators believe the fire started in a utility room near the back of the house.
If you know anything about this incident or the person responsible for setting this fire, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
