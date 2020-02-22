Subject of 9News investigation back behind bars for alleged stabbings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man newly accused of stabbing two people has a past criminal record, including a prior attempted murder arrest that grabbed the interest of the 9News Investigators.
Christopher Stills, 26, was arrested Friday, Feb. 21 and is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.
According to the probable cause report, the first incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Finch Street. The victim was allegedly stabbed with a small knife. Witnesses say the person responsible took off running.
While officers were responding to the first incident, they were called to a second scene roughly two blocks away. In that case, the victim was stabbed in the side of the chest. The injury was considered life-threatening injuries.
The probable cause report states that the description of the suspect and his clothing was the same in both cases.
Police later located and identified Stills on Wilbur Street. He was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody.
Stills has had several prior arrests for charges including robbery and attempted murder.
In 2014, Stills was arrested and charged with shooting a Baton Rouge boxer named Emanuel Augustus. After his arrest, the 9News Investigators reviewed his criminal history. The time he was only 21-years-old.
Court records show that Stills was released in 2016 for that attempted murder arrest. The charges against him were dismissed.
Stills has additional outstanding court cases and is scheduled for a probation revocation hearing.
Stills is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted second degree murder. Records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office show he has additional charges for simple robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer.
