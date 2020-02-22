Revelers prepare for Baton Rouge’s Spanish Town parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday, Feb. 21 was the final day for people in Spanish Town to prepare for their annual Mardi Gras parade, which rolls Saturday at 12 p.m.
On Saturday, the Spanish Town area is going to be packed with thousands of people ringing in the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Town parade. This year’s theme is “Hiney Sight is 2020.”
People WAFB spoke with Friday say they’ve been getting ready for the big day for months now.
