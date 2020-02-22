Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS ATTORNEY-GIRLFRIEND BEATEN
Dallas lawyer gets 5 years in Louisiana for beating woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Texas attorney has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in a Louisiana prison for breaking his girlfriend's eye socket and knocking out a tooth. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Willlie Richardson Joseph Jr. of Dallas was sentenced Friday immediately after pleading guilty to one count of battery of a dating partner with serious injury. The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says Joseph punched the woman repeatedly during an argument after a movie date on April 13 in Shreveport, about 180 miles south of Dallas.
LOUISIANA BUDGET-PRISONS
Another $34M sought to fill gaps in Louisiana prisons budget
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is seeking another $34 million to cover Louisiana prison costs this year. That is prompting questions from state lawmakers who have seen continued requests for infusions of cash for corrections charges annually. The request came up Thursday at a meeting of the House and Senate budget committee. Republican lawmakers noted a package of bipartisan sentencing law changes passed three years ago was supposed to save Louisiana money by shrinking the prison population. The administration is seeking more than $18 million for the Department of Corrections to fill budget holes and nearly $16 million to pay parish sheriffs for housing state inmates in their jails.
CREDIT CARD SCAM-PLEA
Guilty plea in card scam; losses as high as $550,000
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty in connection with a credit and debit card scam that prosecutors say caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says in a Friday news release that 25-year-old Jeffery Joseph pleaded guilty to charges including identity theft and conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Prosecutors say Joseph and others obtained stolen credit and debit card information, encoded it onto cards, and then used that information to purchase items at stores. Court documents outlining the case say Joseph and others caused between $250,000 and $550,000 in losses.
MEDICAID CONTRACTS
Frustration mounts about Louisiana Medicaid contract dispute
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are growing frustrated with an ongoing dispute over $21 billion in state Medicaid contracts. Irritation about the handling of the contracts by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration spilled out Thursday evening in a budget hearing. Lawmakers received few answers about when new agreements covering the health care services of 1.5 million Medicaid patients would be in place. Republican Rep. Rick Edmonds says lawmakers have gotten too little information about the Department of Health's decision-making process in choosing the four contractors and whether claims of impropriety in the process are true. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says state law doesn't allow those conversations yet.
LOUISIANA FLOOD CONTROL
Louisiana wins federal approval to spend $1.2B in flood aid
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana can soon start spending $1.2 billion in federal cash to fortify communities against future flood risks. The governor's office announced Friday that federal officials have approved the state's plan for the funds. The dollars are overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They will bolster an effort that Gov. John Bel Edwards has pushed since the 2016 floods to use regional approaches to flood mitigation and drainage improvements around Louisiana. The federal aid will be spread across projects in 56 Louisiana parishes identified through the governor's Louisiana Watershed Initiative as flood-prone and impacted by water. Edwards' office expects the federal dollars to be available by spring.
RIVER BODY-MISSING MAN
Body of man found in Louisiana river is that of missing man
GONZALES, La. (AP) — A man's body pulled from the Mississippi River near Donaldsonville has been identified. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told news outlets an autopsy performed by the coroner's office confirmed that the body, found Wednesday, is that of 35-year-old Christopher Bolona, of Gonzales. Family members reported Bolona missing Feb. 17 after phone calls and text messages were not returned. The sheriff's office said Bolona was last seen Jan. 25.
ERA LAWSUIT
GOP attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago. The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding. The five states _ Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota _ filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.
DEADLY FIERY CRASH
Sanity hearing delayed for man who said God told him to die
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sanity hearing has been delayed for a Louisiana man who told authorities God instructed him to end his life before a fiery crash that killed a woman. The Advocate reports the hearing for 19-year-old Jack Jordan was scheduled for Thursday. A judge agreed to push it back to April 23 so one of the doctors could have more time to complete his evaluation. Jordan has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the July 2019 death of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne. Jordan has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains at a state mental hospital.