FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry through Sunday; rain returns Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a storm system approaches. The good news is that the remainder of your weekend plans happen under dry weather.
That’s good news for area parades Sunday as they will enjoy pretty nice weather albeit cloudy.
Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer Sunday than what we felt Saturday. This warming trend continues into Lundi Gras Monday.
On Monday, our storm system will be moving overhead. A cold front will trigger widespread showers and a few non-severe t-storms, especially Monday afternoon and evening.
A few showers may try to linger into Mardi Gras morning Tuesday, but for the most part, rain won’t be an issue for Fat Tuesday.
After Monday’s front passes we will see a slight cool down for Tuesday.
A strong cold front arrives late Tuesday, early Ash Wednesday.
A stray shower or two looks possible, especially closer to the state line Wednesday morning. This particular cold front will have a bit more chill behind it.
Temperatures will take about a 15-to-20 degree drop through Friday morning.
Metro Baton Rouge will come close to a light freeze Thursday and Friday mornings. Certainly, expect some areas of frost.
Areas to the north and east of Baton Rouge will likely see a brief light freeze.
Temperatures will begin to warm as we move into the following weekend.
We expect a decent string of dry weather days from Wednesday afternoon through the following weekend.
Once we get into the next work/school week a storm system will be approaching.
