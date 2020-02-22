FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend for outdoor plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas along and north of the interstate corridor experienced a light freeze this morning.
This was only the 10th freeze for Baton Rouge Metro Airport this fall/winter season. The metro area averages 20 freezes every fall/winter.
The lack of freezes this season coincides with the fact that this has been an abnormally warm and wet fall/winter. But, we may not be done with the freezes just yet. While the average last freeze locally is February 23, metro Baton Rouge could see a brief light freeze Thursday and Friday mornings of the Mardi Gras holiday week.
Temperatures today will warm up nicely after our morning freeze. Expect afternoon highs right at 60° under mostly sunny skies. Grab a light jacket for outdoor plans. A warming trend occurs for the first part of next week.
Sunday morning will be chilly but not as cold as this morning. You’ll notice an increase in clouds Sunday, but the local area will remain dry. That won’t be the case for Lundi Gras Monday. Rain is likely especially during the afternoon and evening as our next cold front approaches.
The cold front will slowly work through the area allowing for a lingering shower or two into Mardi Gras Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon all of Southeast Louisiana will be dry.
Temperatures will begin falling late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a stronger cold front pushes through the area. This front may trigger a stray shower or two along and north of the interstate corridor early Ash Wednesday morning.
Get ready for some cold temperatures to close out the month of February. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees colder than normal Wednesday and Thursday. As mentioned earlier, metro Baton Rouge could flirt with a light freeze Thursday and Friday mornings before we start to see a slow but steady warming trend into the following weekend.
Finally we could see a prolonged period of dry to mainly dry weather days. From Mardi Gras Tuesday (2/25) to the end of our exclusive 10 day forecast Monday (3/2), rain chances don’t go any higher than 20%!
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.