Enjoyable weather for local carnival and Mardi Gras parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the next 4 days the weather will remain mainly dry. The only exception will be Lundi Gras Monday as rain chances will be in the likely category especially during the afternoon and evening hours. All the rain should clear out in time for all parades Mardi Gras Day Tuesday. The local area will see a warming trend through this weekend into the extended holiday break of Monday and Mardi Gras day Tuesday.
Saturday: The weather will stay cool, but local parades won’t have to contend with any weather issues. We stay dry under mostly sunny skies. Expect afternoon highs to only climb into the upper 50°s to low 60°s. Temperatures during the evening will be chilly as we fall through the 40°s.
Sunday: Sunday might be the best weather day over the course of the Mardi Gras holiday weekend. It may look like rain at times as skies become mostly cloudy by afternoon, but the local area will stay dry. Temperatures will be very pleasant with late morning temps in the upper 50°s and afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 60°s. By the evening, temperatures will be slowly falling through the 50°s so a light jacket is all you’ll need.
Monday: Parades on Lundi Gras will have to contend with showers and t-storms. We won’t see any severe weather which is a positive, but rain is likely especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but rainfall totals shouldn’t be high enough to cause any nuisance flooding issues. If you plan to head to any parades down in New Orleans be sure to grab the rain gear.
Tuesday: Laissez les bon temps rouler! All the rain Monday will come to an end early Tuesday morning (predawn). As parades across Southeast Louisiana get set to roll on Mardi Gras the weather will be picture perfect. Skies will clear some, but expect a sun/cloud mix for Mardi Gras day. Temperatures will once again be very pleasant with early morning starts in the 50°s and afternoon temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 60°s.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.