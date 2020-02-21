Volunteers clean up route Spanish Town parade

Crews clean up the Spanish Town parade route in downtown Baton Rouge on Feb. 21, 2020 one day before the parade runs on Feb. 22, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | February 21, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 11:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Volunteer crews stepped up to get downtown Baton Rouge ready for a busy weekend of parades.

Folks gathered on the morning of Friday, Feb. 21 to sweep the streets around the Spanish Town parade route.

The volunteers also asked to move their cars from the route along Spanish Town Road. Crews even took time to clean up the invasive ball moss off of trees in the Spanish Town area.

The Spanish Town parade is scheduled to roll at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 in downtown Baton Rouge.

