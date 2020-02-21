Suffocation risk leads to recall on infant sleeper

(WAFB) - Suffocation concerns resulted in a recall announced for 51,000 Kolcraft brand sleeper products.
Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper’s marked with model numbers that begin with KB063, and Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper marked with model numbers that begin with KB061 are included.
The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.
The sleepers were sold nationwide between March of 2011 and December of 2017.
The recall comes as manufacturers of similar products report deaths caused by infants rolling from their back to their side or stomach.
Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the sleeper product and contact Kolcraft by calling 800-453-7673.
Consumers may get a $35 voucher for Kolcraft’s website or a $20 refund
