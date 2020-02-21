Students at Bernard Terrace Elem. shadowed entrepreneurs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The entire class of 5th graders at Bernard Terrace Elementary School in Baton Rouge played dress up Thursday, Feb. 20.
It was part of what school leaders called the Black Wall Street: Black Business Fair project.
Courtni Kelly, a 5th-grade teacher at the school says instead of organizing a typical Black History Month program, she wanted to expose the kids to entrepreneurs in the community. Kelly partnered the students with Baton Rouge area business owners. Those students visited the businesses and interviewed the owners about what it takes to build a business.
She hopes students pattern their lives after the entrepreneurs and make a mark in the community, “ They will have obstacles they face. But I want them to know that they can do it and there are people that look like them that are doing great things in the community.”
Kelly says students have approached her saying, “I want to be a stylist now or I want to open up a coffee shop.” She says it turned into a career fair.
