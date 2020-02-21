Son charged for neglect, death of elderly father found suffering numerous sores on body, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police officers charged Wayne Warren, 58, for cruelty to the infirmed and manslaughter in connection with the neglect death of his father, William Warren, 95.
Officers say they discovered William in his home Feb. 5 suffering from numerous sores on his body while sitting in a recliner.
William later died from his injuries at a hospital Feb. 7.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner attributed William’s death to neglect, police said.
