Some krewes working to stock Mardi Gras floats with environmentally friendly throws

"It would be such a waste to spend a ton of money on beads, throw them one time and be done, so as much as possible, we collect beads from other parades, from friends, family; you get them, wash them. resize them, staple them and use them again year after year," Montanaro said. Now for this to work, all of those beads you get when you're out at the parades will need to be recycled.