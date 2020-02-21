Some krewes working to stock Mardi Gras floats with environmentally friendly throws

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s carnival time in south Louisiana and that means beads will be everywhere.
But some krewes are focused on making sure those beads are just going straight to the dump.
Many of the beads you'll catch will have been used in past parades.
Rob Montanaro with the Krewe Of Woohoo says about 80 percent of his beads have been recycled.
He’s also throwing cups from a couple of years ago that haven’t been used yet.
He said it's all part of being responsible.
"It would be such a waste to spend a ton of money on beads, throw them one time and be done, so as much as possible, we collect beads from other parades, from friends, family; you get them, wash them. resize them, staple them and use them again year after year," Montanaro said. Now for this to work, all of those beads you get when you're out at the parades will need to be recycled.
You can drop them off at a couple of spots around town including the Salvation Army on Coursey Boulevard.
All you have to do is drop them off the folks at the Salvation Army will take care fo the rest.
Austin Kemker will explain what’s being done to cut back on the plastic and how one krewe is hoping its efforts will spread to others on 9News at 6.
