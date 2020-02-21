LSU gymnastics travels to Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 6 ranked LSU gymnastics team (9-2, 3-2 SEC) hits the road to take on Missouri for its final SEC road meet of the season.
The meet will be televised on the SEC Network. The meet against Missouri marks the third-straight week the Tigers will compete on the road. It’s also the ninth top-25 opponent the squad has faced in 2020.
“I am really happy with the way they responded last week with two meets,” D-D Breaux said. “They were tired on Sunday but put together two fabulous meets. It is going to be very important for us to go to Missouri and stay in our purple zone.”
The Tigers scored a season-high 197.875 at the GymQuarters Invitational to finish in first place and picked up a win over No. 12 Kentucky with a score of 197.500. The squad won multiple event titles and set season and career highs. Senior Ruby Harroldwon a pair of bars titles and earned a 9.975 on vault. Junior Christina Desiderio also made her debut over the weekend on floor and earned a 9.875 in both meets.
For a fourth straight week, Kiya Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Dallas native earned a 10 on vault for her second perfect score of the season. Johnson became the third gymnast in the country to score a 10 on vault and earn a 10 on multiple events.
LSU is the No. 6 team in the nation. The vault lineup ranks third in the nation, beam is seventh, and bars and floor are ninth. Johnson ranks second on vault and floor and fifth in the all-around in the nation.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.