LSU goes down to No. 1 South Carolina

LSU Women’s Basketball (18-7, 8-5 SEC)

LSU goes down to No. 1 South Carolina
LSU head coach Nikki Fargas (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 21, 2020 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 2:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fell to No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers (18-7, 8-5 SEC) went down 63-48 to the Gamecocks (26-1, 13-0 SEC).

RELATED: Tigers fall to No. 1 South Carolina

Jailin Cherry led LSU with 13 points and five rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa added 12 points and four rebounds. She also had three blocks.

Four South Carolina players scored in double figures, led by Aliyah Boston with 13.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page and Follow WAFB 9Sports on Twitter

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.