LSU goes down to No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fell to No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers (18-7, 8-5 SEC) went down 63-48 to the Gamecocks (26-1, 13-0 SEC).
Jailin Cherry led LSU with 13 points and five rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa added 12 points and four rebounds. She also had three blocks.
Four South Carolina players scored in double figures, led by Aliyah Boston with 13.
