Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI HUMAN SERVICES-EMBEZZLEMENT
5 plead not guilty in welfare fraud case in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trial dates have been set for the former head of Mississippi's welfare agency and some other people. They are charged with misusing money that was intended to help needy people in the nation's poorest state. John Davis is former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to start June 1. State Auditor Shad White announced Feb. 5 that Davis and the others had been indicted on state criminal charges in a “sprawling conspiracy.” White said investigators believe at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen.
DAMS-LEGACY OF NEGLECT-MISSING PLANS
Hundreds of dams lack emergency plans in rain-soaked South
Heavy rains and recent flooding across the Southeastern U.S. have highlighted a potential public safety concern for some dams. An Associated Press review has identified hundreds of high-hazard dams in the South that lack formal emergency action plans. Such plans typically include maps showing which areas could flood if a dam fails, as well as phone numbers for emergency personnel and addresses of homes that might need to be evacuated. The plans are required by most states for high-hazard dams whose failure could result in the loss of human life, but many dam owners still haven't completed them.
ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Appeals court keeps block on Mississippi 6-week abortion ban
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court is keeping a block on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks _ when many women may not even know they are pregnant. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the decision Thursday. The appeals judges agreed with a district court judge who blocked the six-week ban from taking effect in 2019. The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state soon after the law was signed by then-Gov. Phil Bryant. In December, the same appeals court kept a block on a separate Mississippi law to ban most abortions at 15 weeks.
AP-US-CHARTER-BOATS-RED-SNAPPER
Higher red snapper 'target' for charter boats now permanent
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After Gulf of Mexico charter boat captains stayed within federal limits for red snapper, regulators are making permanent a rule that lets them catch more of the fish. The rule initially was to be just for one year. The change will likely mean that the 2020 charter boat season for red snapper is seven or eight days longer than it otherwise would have been. The popular sport and table fish are recovering from disastrous overfishing.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Mississippi man accused of killing 8 tears up during trial
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Testimony from a woman whose son and nephew were killed in a shooting rampage that claimed eight lives in a small Mississippi community was so emotional that the defendant ended up in tears. The Daily Leader reports that Shayla Edwards took the stand Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt. His relatives have described a long history of abusive behavior leading up to the killings. Godbolt has pleaded innocent, and his lawyer said he “just snapped” after confronting his estranged wife. Prosecutors say Godbolt shot five of his in-laws, a married couple and a sheriff's deputy in 2017.
MISSISSIPPI-WATER LAWSUIT
$90M settlement in lawsuit over water billing in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is set to receive nearly $90 million from its lawsuit against a private company over a water meter and billing system. Some water customers in Jackson were billed too much, too little or not at all. The city of Jackson sued Siemens Industry Inc. last year. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Wednesday that both sides have agreed to a settlement. The company will pay Jackson the full amount of the original contract. The city hired Siemens in 2012, under a different mayor. It was the largest contract in the history of Mississippi's capital city.