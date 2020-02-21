Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POUSO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — The estranged husband of a Louisiana woman who disappeared in 2013 has been arrested in Brazil. Brazilian Federal Police told news outlets that 48-year-old Sean Grebinger was arrested Tuesday in Pouso Alegre in connection with the disappearance of his wife Crystal Grebinger. She was last seen leaving a women's shelter on Feb. 8, 2013. Authorities say they believe she is dead. Court records show Crystal Grebinger had filed for divorce three times. Sean Grebinger flew to Brazil two weeks after his wife went missing. He later married a Brazilian woman. Grebinger will be extradited to the U.S. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.