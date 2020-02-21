Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-CHARTER-BOATS-RED-SNAPPER
Higher red snapper 'target' for charter boats now permanent
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After Gulf of Mexico charter boat captains stayed within federal limits for red snapper, regulators are making permanent a rule that lets them catch more of the fish. The rule initially was to be just for one year. The change will likely mean that the 2020 charter boat season for red snapper is seven or eight days longer than it otherwise would have been. The popular sport and table fish are recovering from disastrous overfishing.
MARDI GRAS FLOAT-WOMAN KILLED
Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is mourning the death of a woman who was run over by a parade float as the city celebrates the season leading up to Mardi Gras. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identifies her as 58-year-old Geraldine Carmouche of New Orleans. The parade group says she was related to two of its members. Police say they're still investigating the death. Witnesses have told news outlets the woman tried to cross between a two-part float and tripped over the hitch connecting the sections. The accident happened Wednesday night during the all-female Krewe of Nyx parade.
DEADLY FIERY CRASH
Sanity hearing delayed for man who said God told him to die
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sanity hearing has been delayed for a Louisiana man who told authorities God instructed him to end his life before a fiery crash that killed a woman. The Advocate reports the hearing for 19-year-old Jack Jordan was scheduled for Thursday. A judge agreed to push it back to April 23 so one of the doctors could have more time to complete his evaluation. Jordan has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the July 2019 death of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne. Jordan has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains at a state mental hospital.
LOUISIANA BUDGET-TEACHER PAY
After criticism, Louisiana governor seeks $500 teacher raise
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has reversed course and proposed a reworked K-12 budget proposal that would include a direct $500 pay hike for public school teachers. The Democratic governor has been facing criticism that he broke a campaign promise to teachers by not including a salary increase in his budget recommendations for next year. The governor's education policy adviser, Richard Hartley, offered the $500 pay raise idea Thursday to a group packed with union leaders, Louisiana's education superintendent, lawmakers, members of the state's top school board and other stakeholders. The debate over teacher pay is expected to stretch across the legislative session that begins March 9.
MISSING WIFE-ARREST
Man arrested in Brazil 6 years after wife's disappearance
POUSO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — The estranged husband of a Louisiana woman who disappeared in 2013 has been arrested in Brazil. Brazilian Federal Police told news outlets that 48-year-old Sean Grebinger was arrested Tuesday in Pouso Alegre in connection with the disappearance of his wife Crystal Grebinger. She was last seen leaving a women's shelter on Feb. 8, 2013. Authorities say they believe she is dead. Court records show Crystal Grebinger had filed for divorce three times. Sean Grebinger flew to Brazil two weeks after his wife went missing. He later married a Brazilian woman. Grebinger will be extradited to the U.S. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
MARDI GRAS PARADES-POSTPONED
High winds postpones Big Easy's Mardi Gras parades Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A high wind advisory for southeast Louisiana prompted a postponement of three parades scheduled to roll Thursday as New Orleans kicks into high gear ahead of Fat Tuesday. The Krewe of Muses' parade will be rescheduled to 4:45 p.m. Friday. The Krewe of Babylon will follow at 5:15 p.m. and the Krewe of Chaos will roll Sunday _ after the Krewe of Thoth. The city says the rescheduled parades will be floats only, with no additional elements like bands or marching groups. The city says sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with frequent gusts up to 35 mph, are expected.
PRINCIPAL-SEX CHARGES
Louisiana high school principal accused of indecent conduct
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a high school principal is accused of producing juvenile pornography, indecent behavior with juveniles and other crimes. A news release says 54-year-old Brian Biggs was arrested Thursday at his home in Bossier City and is being held on $1 million bond. The Claiborne Parish School Board had no comment on the arrest of Biggs, who is prinicipal at Summerfield High School. A state police spokesman says he doesn't know whether Biggs has an attorney who could speak for him.
AP-US-CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS
NFL Saints backed by church in effort to keep emails secret
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney for New Orleans' Roman Catholic archdiocese is strongly defending the New Orleans Saints' public-relations help in dealing with the clergy sex abuse crisis. He says the legal effort to release emails between them is aimed at trying to shame those “who had the audacity” to back the church. The remarks came in a court hearing Thursday on the Saints' request to keep those emails confidential. A special master was not expected to rule immediately. The hearing comes amid claims the Saints joined the church in a pattern of concealing sexual abuse — an allegation the team denies.