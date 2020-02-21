Humane Society of La. holding 4th annual Mardi Gras Parade Horse Adoption Program

“Being a part of this program for the last four years has been a huge part of my life. I have now become great friends with former horse adopters, Brian Henderson and Nicholas Farley, who are now part of the Mardi Gras Horse Adoption team. I love receiving updates on all the horses we have placed during the last three years,” said Rachel Goyette, a professional pet photographer and horse advocate who has spearheaded the adoption program in recent years.