Humane Society of La. holding 4th annual Mardi Gras Parade Horse Adoption Program

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) is once again holding its Mardi Gras Parade Horse Adoption Program. In the past three years, the program has found homes for 55 horses.
Cascade Stables, which leases horses in Audubon Park, has been providing krewes with horses for Mardi Gras parades for many years. The Humane Society says in order to meet demand during Carnival, the stable typically buys about 20 horses from a broker. Before the adoption program started, if the parade horses weren’t sold after Mardi Gras, they were sold back to the broker, who would resell them at various auction barns, potentially to be slaughtered.
To make sure all these parade horses find good homes, HSL started the adoption program in 2017. Since establishing the program, all the parade horses have been adopted.
This year, 20 horses are available for adoption. HSL says 13 families have already been approved for adoption.
“Being a part of this program for the last four years has been a huge part of my life. I have now become great friends with former horse adopters, Brian Henderson and Nicholas Farley, who are now part of the Mardi Gras Horse Adoption team. I love receiving updates on all the horses we have placed during the last three years,” said Rachel Goyette, a professional pet photographer and horse advocate who has spearheaded the adoption program in recent years.
“We are grateful and delighted that this program has been so successful. These majestic and wonderful animals deserve a lifetime of love and care, particularly in light of their great service to the local Carnival krewes and the City of New Orleans,” said Jeff Dorson, founder of HSL.
Click here to see photos of horses available for adoption and to learn how to submit an application.
