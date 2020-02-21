FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold morning despite sunshine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trade in your umbrellas for a jacket or a coat. It’s a cold February morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 30°s and lower 40°s and feels-like temperatures as low as the upper 20°s.
We’re looking forward to the return of sunshine today but it won’t warm up much. Our high will only reach the lower 50°s.
Overnight, a freeze warning will be in effect for much of our area. Lows will drop into the lower 30°s.
Saturday, enjoy another nice, cool winter day with sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 50°s.
By Sunday, more clouds roll in and highs will reach 66°.
