Coroner identifies employee stabbed to death during fight at Wendy’s in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead after a fight at a Wendy’s restaurant in Pearl.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 25-year-old Herbert Redmond of Jackson.
Greg Flynn, Public Information Officer with the City of Pearl, said the man was stabbed after a fight with his coworker in the kitchen of the Wendy’s restaurant on Pearson Road.
Officials said that customers were inside the building at the time.
One person is in custody.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.