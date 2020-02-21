Catholic High set to host national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic High football team has released its schedule for the 2020 season and it includes a game hosting a national powerhouse.
The Bears will start its campaign on the road against crosstown rival Parkview Baptist before hosting nationally ranked IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Fla. It will be the first time IMG has played a high school football game in the state of Louisiana.
“In keeping with our vision for the program, we wanted to continue giving our young men the opportunities to compete at the highest level,” said head coach Gabe Fertitta. “IMG Academy is one of the top prep programs in the country, and it will be an incredible opportunity and test for our players.”
September 4 - at Parkview Baptist
September 11 - IMG ACADEMY
September 18 - UNIVERSITY HIGH
September 25 - at Edna Karr
October 2 - ST. THOMAS MORE
October 9 - at East Ascension
October 16 - MCKINLEY
October 23 - at St. Amant
October 30 - at Woodlawn
November 6 - DUTCHTOWN
(Home games in All Caps)
