Catholic High set to host national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2020

Catholic High Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 21, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 1:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic High football team has released its schedule for the 2020 season and it includes a game hosting a national powerhouse.

The Bears will start its campaign on the road against crosstown rival Parkview Baptist before hosting nationally ranked IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Fla. It will be the first time IMG has played a high school football game in the state of Louisiana.

“In keeping with our vision for the program, we wanted to continue giving our young men the opportunities to compete at the highest level,” said head coach Gabe Fertitta. “IMG Academy is one of the top prep programs in the country, and it will be an incredible opportunity and test for our players.”

2020 CHS Football Schedule

September 4 - at Parkview Baptist

September 11 - IMG ACADEMY

September 18 - UNIVERSITY HIGH

September 25 - at Edna Karr

October 2 - ST. THOMAS MORE

October 9 - at East Ascension

October 16 - MCKINLEY

October 23 - at St. Amant

October 30 - at Woodlawn

November 6 - DUTCHTOWN

(Home games in All Caps)

