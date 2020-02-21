Baton Rouge area stores running out of king cakes fast as Mardi Gras weekend approaches

By Lester Duhé | February 20, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two big parades hit the capital city Friday,Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 with the Krewe of Southdowns and of course, the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade.

Southdowns is in the Southdowns neighborhood, while the Spanish Town parade lines up at the capitol and zig zags its way through the downtown area. But if you’re heading out to the parades, you may want to bring a king cake, and local stores are selling out fast.

