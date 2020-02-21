$1.2B in flood mitigation funds approved by HUD

“HUD’s approval of our plan confirms that Louisiana is headed in the right direction,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We have taken proactive steps and served as a blueprint for other states preparing their own flood mitigation plans to use these federal funds in ways that prioritize data, science and regional collaboration to build resilience in the face of future flooding. With HUD’s blessing, we are prepared to move quickly with our partners statewide to begin implementing this plan and bring immediate relief to Louisiana communities.”