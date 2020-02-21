$1.2B in flood mitigation funds approved by HUD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state’s action plan for spending $1.6 billion in funds has been approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to a press release, Louisiana is allowed to move forward with its plan, which is expected to drastically reduce flood risk for communities throughout the state.
“HUD’s approval of our plan confirms that Louisiana is headed in the right direction,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We have taken proactive steps and served as a blueprint for other states preparing their own flood mitigation plans to use these federal funds in ways that prioritize data, science and regional collaboration to build resilience in the face of future flooding. With HUD’s blessing, we are prepared to move quickly with our partners statewide to begin implementing this plan and bring immediate relief to Louisiana communities.”
Forty-six parishes have been identified in the action plan as being the most impacted and distressed. HUD approved those and an additional 10 parishes HUD initially identified.
The money should become available in spring 2020.
