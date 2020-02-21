Agents find several products marketed as CBD gummies, enhancement drugs actually contain restricted substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eshaan Wholesale in Baton Rouge was among three wholesalers identified by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) for selling products that contained restricted substances.
“The ATC will be taking an aggressive stance against the sale and distribution of any illegal or prohibited items,” states a notice issued by ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard.
A list released by ATC shows many of the products that tested positive for restricted substances included enhancement drugs and products marketed as containing CBD. Read the full list below:
- 5 Day Forecast
- 20g Lyft Mini Fruits CBD Edibles Max Strength
- 20g Sugar Hi Yummy Bears Max Strength 100% CBD Infused
- Alien 2 Power
- Bigger Longer
- Black Panther
- Black Stallion 9000
- Blue Lotus Z-Bars
- Chill CBD Gummies Choco Nuts
- Chill CBD Gummies Choco Peanut Butter
- Chill CBD Gummies Extreme Strength CBD Infused
- Chill CBD Gummies Sour Snakes
- Chill CBD Gummies Sour Snakes Extreme Strength
- Elephant 9000
- FX 7000
- Hard Steel 250K
- King Cobra 5000
- King Kangaroo King Kung
- King Wolf
- Magnum Male Sexual Enhancement XXL
- Nerfertem Z-Bars
- Poseidon
- Propower Knight Plus 2550MG
- Propower Knight Plus 2750MG
- RedLips 2 Premium
- Rhino 7
- Rhino 11
- Rhino 12
- Rhino 69
- Sex Bomb (His & Hers)
- Sexy Lady
- Stiff Rox
- Stree Overlord
- The Original Poseidon Platinum
- Willy Go Wild
- Zhen Gong Fu
An extensive list of products that tested positive for restricted substances can be found by clicking the link here.
Among the restricted substances these products have tested positive for were legend drugs such as Sildenafil & Tadalafil, schedule I controlled dangerous substances, and schedule III controlled dangerous substances such as Testosterone.
