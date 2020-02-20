Woman says she was scammed while using job hunting website; BBB warns consumers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warning for job seekers: the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers are taking advantage of people just looking to find a good job.
A woman named Melissa from Baton Rouge says she and her husband are searching for new jobs and were using the website indeed.com, but now she believes she has been scammed by people putting up fake job applications to get her personal information.
The BBB is now warning those who use the website to stay vigilant.
WAFB's Lester Duhé spoke with one woman who says she's a victim.
