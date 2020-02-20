Woman reportedly killed after being run over by float during Krewe of Nyx parade

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A woman was reportedly killed Wednesday night (Feb. 19) after being run over by a float during the Krewe of Nyx parade.
Reports from WWL say the incident happened near the intersection of Magazine and Valence streets just after 8 p.m.
The New Orleans Police Department tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that the department is investigating a traffic fatality at the intersection of Magazine and Cadiz streets, which is one block over from Valence Street.
NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness Twitter account run by the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, tweeted that emergency personnel were responding to the site, but did not specify exactly what happened.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.