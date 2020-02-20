Woman killed after being struck by NYX float

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman was struck and killed by a float Wednesday night during NYX, according to the City of New Orleans.
The accident happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Magazine Street and Valence Street.
Officials say float 21 was involved in the incident.
Captain for the Krewe of NYX, Julie Lea released a statement saying,
On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence. The parade takes a backseat when something like this happens on the route. On behalf of the entire Krewe of NYX. Along with the City of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.
The City announced that the first 20 floats will continue to roll and band and marching units will be diverted to an alternate route. All floats after float 21 will not roll.
People are being asked to avoid that part of the parade route while NOPD investigate.
