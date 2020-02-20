Sen. Kennedy celebrates disclosure of millions paid to ’swamp creature’ lobbyists

“This idea is simple: If you have been convicted of a felony like bribery, extortion, embezzlement or tax evasion, you should have to disclose that when registering to become a lobbyist,” said Kennedy in a 2018 statement about his Justice Against Corruption on K Street (JACK) Act. “Corrupt lobbyists need to be brought into the sunlight, even if they’re wearing $6,000 suits. Political leaders and businesses need to know the backgrounds of those who are trying to influence public policy. These corrupt lobbyists are the worst kind of swamp creatures and they need a one-way ticket out of Washington.”