Second arrest made 2018 murder of St. Gabriel man

Generic crime scene BRPD (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | February 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 11:22 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a second man in connection with the 2018 murder of a 34-year-old St. Gabriel man.

Derrick Jermaine Banks, 44, of Baton Rouge, was arrested and charged on Feb. 20 with second-degree murder for the death of Antonio Sterling.

Antonio Sterling (Source: Facebook)
Banks’ arrest comes two days after police arrested Kelvin Lee Phillips, 41, of Baton Rouge, on the same charge in connection with Sterling’s murder.

Phillips was also previously charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Lorenzo Dixon, a Baton Rouge area rapper.

Detectives found Sterling’s body in a burned vehicle in the 1400 block of East Harrison Street around 3:45 a.m. on April 11, 2018.

