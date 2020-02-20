New Orleans postpones all Uptown parades on Thursday due to high winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to high winds, all parades have been canceled Thursday, according to city leaders.
City officials said the weather could produce 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 35 mph. They are concerned about debris falling from floats, power lines and other issues caused by the gusts.
The city said the decision was not related to the fatal accident at NYX that left a woman dead. Police say she was trying to get beads or throws from a tandem float when she was struck.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.