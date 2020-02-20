More Medicaid eligibility letters sent out across state

(WAFB) - Recipients of Medicaid renewal letters in Louisiana have 10 days to respond with the requested information.
The most recent round of letters, about 23,548, went out across the state earlier in the week.
Recipients will notice the letters have some information already filled in. That’s because health officials are hoping to make it easier for recipients to get them back within the 10-day period.
Back in 2018, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) dealt with complaints that people who qualified for Medicaid coverage were getting booted from the system because they couldn’t reply within the timeframe.
Officials hope prefilling information will solve that issue.
Letters that go unanswered will result in a second letter being sent out in mid-March saying coverage is ending effective March 31.
The encouraging news is not all hope is lost for those booted from the program.
Anyone who loses coverage can contact the Federal Insurance Marketplace to see if they can qualify for alternative assistance. That can be done by clicking the link here.
Medicaid recipients who experience fluctuating or seasonal changes in employment are encouraged to reapply for coverage when they become eligible again.
