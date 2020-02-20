Man shot during alleged robbery, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot in the back during an attempted robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A spokesman for BRPD says the shooting happened Wednesday night. A male victim was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and Eaton Street. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police say he was shot at one location during an attempted robbery, then driven by the suspects to another location.
The investigation is ongoing.
